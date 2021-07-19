Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ICE Puts Hold On Guatemalan National Accused Of Fondling New Milford Girl, 14
News

Palisades Parkway PD: Boy, 1, Abducted From NJ Lookout Found Safe In NY

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Palisades Interstate Parkway
Palisades Interstate Parkway Photo Credit: PIP PD

Palisades Interstate Parkway police found a 1-year-old boy safe and sound in Orange County, NY after his mother's boyfriend abducted him from a Hudson River lookout in New Jersey late Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The boy’s mother, 24, called PIP police after her boyfriend took her son and drove off, leaving her at the Rockefeller Lookout rest area on the northbound parkway shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Parkway police issued an alert for a KIA Sorrento with a temporary New Jersey license plate.

The search ended shortly after, Walter said.

“Police were able to safely secure the child in Middletown, New York,” he said. “Charges are pending against the male party involved.”

The identity of the 29-year-old boyfriend, who isn't the child's father, was being withheld pending the formal filing of those charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.