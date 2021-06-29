Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Nab NYC Pair With Ecstasy At Rest Stop

Palisades Interstate Parkway police nabbed a pair of New York City men with more than 400 Ecstasy pills, authorities said.

Officers responding to a tipster's call at the Mobil service area in Englewood Cliffs shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday found an illegally parked Honda CRV, Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

The driver, Sali-Hali Muhammad, 30, of the Bronx failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI by Sgt. Martin Clancy, Walter said.

Meanwhile, Officers Scott Billotti and Thomas Carlson searched the vehicle, found the Ecstasy and arrested passenger Danny Heredia, 34, of Harlem as well, he said.

Both men were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await court hearings on drug charges. Heredia also was charged with obstruction.

Officer Elizabeth Santos also responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.