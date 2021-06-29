Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Nab NYC Pair With Ecstasy At Rest Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Sali-Hali Muhammad, Danny Heredia
Sali-Hali Muhammad, Danny Heredia Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Palisades Interstate Parkway police nabbed a pair of New York City men with more than 400 Ecstasy pills, authorities said.

Officers responding to a tipster's call at the Mobil service area in Englewood Cliffs shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday found an illegally parked Honda CRV, Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

The driver, Sali-Hali Muhammad, 30, of the Bronx failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI by Sgt. Martin Clancy, Walter said.

Meanwhile, Officers Scott Billotti and Thomas Carlson searched the vehicle, found the Ecstasy and arrested passenger Danny Heredia, 34, of Harlem as well, he said.

Both men were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await court hearings on drug charges. Heredia also was charged with obstruction.

Officer Elizabeth Santos also responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.