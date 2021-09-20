Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Pair Of $1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Pat's Deli in Belleville
Pat's Deli in Belleville Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lottery tickets each worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.

One ticket was from a Powerball drawing and the other was from a Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing were 05, 36, 39, 45, and 57. The Red Power Ball number was 11 and the Power Play was 2X.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased from Raceway #2117, 60 Raritan Ave., Highland Park in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers from Friday's Mega Millions drawing were 17, 32, 40, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Pat’s Deli, 7 Newark Ave., Belleville in Essex County.

