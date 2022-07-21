Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Paid Actors Wanted For Short Film In North Jersey

Jillian Pikora
Man recording video
Are you the parental type? A casting call is currently underway for paid lead and supporting roles in a short film about new parents that will be shot in northern New Jersey. 

"The Begetters," by Clifton Robinson is about a young couple who "endure the task of being first-time parents," according to the casting synopsis.

The filming will be in Verona with rehearsals starting Aug. 22 and shooting on Sept. 12-13. 

The production by DescrEye LLC is seeking actors and performers to portray the following:

  • Leo: Lead, Male, 25-35; a charming and loving husband who is the epitome of the word, girl-dad. Ethnicity: All Ethnicities Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel, Cover Letter
  • Roxi: Supporting, Female, 25-35; a witty friend with a knack for ball-busting. Ethnicity: All Ethnicities Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel, Cover Letter
  • Doug: Supporting, Male, 25-35; an eccentric overthinker with anxiety. Ethnicity: All Ethnicities Required Media: Headshot/Photo, Video Reel, Cover Letter

These nonunion roles offer an estimated payment amount of $450.00 for 2 days of work for Doug and Roxi and $675 for Leo. Any additional days of work will be paid at a rate of $225. 

All applications are due by 7:59 p.m. on Aug 16. 

You can apply and view a copy of the script here. 

