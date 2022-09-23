PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said.

Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.

On Sept. 17, at approximately 11:05 a.m., authorities received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a woman was found unresponsive in her home by a relative. Police responded to Hanna Lane and found Brown-Hepworth who had sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently pronounced dead.

An investigation by Detective Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Mark Morris of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Jackson as the perpetrator, authorities said. This was not a random act of violence. Jackson knew the victim, they said.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, with the assistance of Old Bridge Police Department and Yeadon Police Department, Jackson was arrested at her residence without incident in Yeadon, PA. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3181 or Detective Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3927.

