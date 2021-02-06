PA Woman Allegedly Faked Her Own Death In Ukraine To Avoid False Sexual Assault Charges

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with making a false report, insurance fraud and unsworn falsification to authorities after she allegedly faked her own death among other things.

Oksana Olkesandrivna Brown, 46 of Dallastown, had a different 2020 than most people, she not only traveled internationally, but she came back from the dead, sort of.

Brown allegedly fled the US and faked her death to avoid serving time for falsely accusing a Pennsylvania State trooper of sexual assault and to obtain a life insurance payout, reports York Daily Record.

Brown-- a former Baltimore City police officer (serving from October 2010 to June 2011)-- falsely claimed she was sexually assaulted by a state trooper who was serving a warrant for the theft of approximately $30 of merchandise from Walmart in Shrewsbury Township in 2018, according to York Dispatch. Unfortunately, for Brown the encounter was recorded by the police officer's dash camera and she was subsequently charged.

She pleaded guilty to retail theft and was sentenced to two years of probation, 50 hours of community service and was banned from the Walmart where the theft occurred, according to court records.

Police charged her for filing a false report of assault and unsworn falsification to authorities less than a month after her sentencing for theft.

While serving her probation and with the new charges against her, Brown applied for a $500,000 life insurance policy through State Farm Insurance in Manchester Township, according to York County authorities.

In the application she listed her husband Paul Brown, as the primary beneficiary, and her adult son, Anatoliy, as the successor beneficiary-- the insurance payout on the plan could have been as much as $1.25 million.

The application she filed included a policy reading “Any person who knowingly presents a false statement in an application for insurance may be guilty of a criminal offense and subject to penalties under state law."

Brown blatantly lied in her application saying she had never been charged with a crime, had no pending charges and had never “placed on supervised release/parole or probation."

About 10 months later, in Sept. 2019-- with the new life insurance policy in place. Brown traveled to Ukraine. She had planned to only be there for one month but Paul reported her dead by poisoning to the U.S. Department of State on Oct. 27, 2019.

She was supposedly buried in Ukraine and all charges against her were dropped.

Multiple local news outlets, including York Daily Record, reported her death.

Paul filed for the life insurance benefits, but he withdrew the claim after an insurance examiner learned of her probation and criminal charges, according York County officials.

Three days later Brown’s attorney, informed York County District Attorney his client is alive-- it is unknown how her attorney discovered that she was not dead.

Brown soon confirmed she was alive by emailing the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to reinstate her passport.

Authorities in York County quickly reopened their investigations into her and filed the original charges for her false assault claims to be reinstated.

US officials in Ukraine extradited her back to Pennsylvania.

She is currently not in state custody, the details of her release have not been disclosed, based on court records.

Her charges of making a false report, insurance fraud and unsworn falsification to authorities have been reinstated-- all are misdemeanors.

A court date has not been set.

