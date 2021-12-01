PA Rep. Madeleine Dean Named Manager Of President Trump Impeachment Trial

Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean was named one of the managers of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

The nine managers would be responsible for prosecuting Trump, and proving he should be removed from office after he incited the violent attack of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, House Speak Nancy Pelosi said.

“Tonight, I have the solemn privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” Pelosi Tuesday night.

“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal. They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution.

"Our Managers will honor their duty to defend democracy For The People with great solemnity, prayerfulness and urgency.”

The other eight managers are Rep. Jamie Raskin, Rep. Diana DeGette, Rep. David Cicilline, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Stacey Plaskett and Rep. Joe Neguse.

Dean said her appointment was an honor.

"Never would I have thought that I would be sitting on the House floor when domestic terrorists surrounded the chambers — motivated and infected by dangerous lies — seeking to assassinate a Speaker, hang a Vice President, and hunt down members of Congress, staff, and reporters," she said.

"I am honored to serve as an impeachment manager among my esteemed colleagues — it is for the sake of our country, not the hate of one man or anyone, but for the love of our country and constitution.

"The case is clear: it is our solemn duty to impeach Donald J. Trump. This tragedy must have consequences."

