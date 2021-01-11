Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: Authorities ID Teen Shot Dead At Newark Halloween Party
PA Plane Missing Off Coast Of Massachusetts, Coast Guard Says

Jillian Pikora
US Coast Guard (file photo)
US Coast Guard (file photo) Photo Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a downed plane that departed Reading, PA near Cape Cod, MA, authorities say.

The plane is a Piper PA-28 was reported missing on Sunday around 10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press.

The Coast Guard joined the search for the missing airplane with one person onboard following a report from the Air Force around 10:30 p.m., Coast Guard Petty Officer Noel Ryan told MassLive.

The last transmission from the airplane showed it was descending at 4,000 feet per minute, 6:49 p.m., according to a report by the Associated Press.

The search continues along Nauset Beach in Orleans assisted by a Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft,.a helicopter, three Coast Guard vessels, and numerous other assets, according to multiple tweets from the United States Coast Guard Northeast.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

