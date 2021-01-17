PA Man Arrested After Posting Photos, Videos Participating In Capitol Riots To Facebook

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot after posting photos and videos of himself participating.

Andrew Wrigley was arrested in the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Friday.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A special agent with the U.S. Capitol Police last week received screenshots of Wrigley's Facebook page that show he had posted multiple photographs of himself at the riots, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The screenshots were captioned "At the protest in DC at the capitol building #stopthesteal” and “At the protest in DC. I went inside the capitol building and got tear gassed," according to a release from the U.S. Justice Department.

Photos Wrigley apparently posted at the U.S. Capitol riots. U.S. Jusice Department

He also posted a selfie in the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol building, authorities said.

Wrigley also posted a photo of himself holding an American flag with a group of other individuals, wearing a similar colored hat and jacket as depicted in the selfie, federal officials said.

Wrigley can be seen holding the flag wearing the same clothes depicted in a selfie he posted inside the U.S. Capitol building, federal officials said. U.S. Jusice Department

Four other Pennsylvanians including a former Chester firefighter were arrested in connection with the riots last week.

