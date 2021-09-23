PA Man Accuses NJ School Janitor Sexually Abused Him In $50 Million Lawsuit

A PA man has accused a janitor in New Jersey of sexually assaulting him for years in a $50 million lawsuit filed against the town’s board of education last month, reports say.

Former school janitor Raymond Miller allegedly groomed the victim with offerings of candy and ice cream before assaulting the then-nine-year-old in the boys’ bathroom and elsewhere at Lore Elementary School and Antheil Elementary School in Ewing between 1977 and 1981, NJ.com reports citing Mercer County court records.

Miller, who died in November 1999, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a victim under age 13 in July of 1993 based on a separate incident, the outlet reports.

According to the lawsuit, two different principals saw Miller with the victim, who is now in his 50s and lives in Scranton, but failed to ask questions or make reports.

The suit accuses the Ewing Township school district of violating state laws against discrimination, negligent supervision and hiring and inflicting emotional distress upon the victim, who allegedly suffered from substance abuse and other psychological problems, the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.