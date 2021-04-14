PA Hospital Chief, Senate Candidate Dr. Kevin Baumlin Pushes To Restart J&J Vaccine For Some

A Pennsylvania hospital official and 2022 US Senate candidate is pushing for the continuation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that was recently halted.

Dr. Kevin Baumlin -- Chief of Emergency and Urgent Services -- suggests men and older adults should be allowed to continue receiving the one-shot vaccine, which he administered 52 doses of last weekend in Philadelphia.

"I did that to help save lives," the physician said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s use was halted in the US, including Pennsylvania, after six women under 35 experienced blood clots, according to a joint statement from the CDC and the FDA on Monday.

"Meanwhile we should accelerate the distribution of Pfizer and Moderna first shots, and delay second shots to get vaccines in as many arms as possible,” Baumlin said.

“First shots, with the continued use of social distancing and masks, will save lives and prevent hospitalizations. We are losing too many Pennsylvanians, too many Americans. We must keep pushing forward with safe vaccines to save lives."

Baumlin announced his candidacy for the seat soon to vacated by Republican Pat Toomey, in a YouTube video he released on April 8.

There are over a dozen candidates running for the seat on the Democratic ticket and another dozen on the Republican.

