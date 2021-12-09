PA Hairdresser Found Guilty In Florida Colleague's Murder

A Pennsylvania woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder of in her colleague's Florida death, multiple media outlets report.

Kimberly Kessler, of Butler County, was convicted for the 2018 murder of Joleen Cummings, 34, of Nassau County, Florida, on Thursday afternoon, according to WPXI and Action News Jax.

Kessler and Cummings worked together at the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee. Cummings disappeared on May 12, 2018, before meeting with her ex-husband the next day to pick up her three children and celebrate Mother's Day, People reports. Her mom reported her missing two days later.

An investigation later found that Kessler stole Cummings' car before she went missing. Cummings' body remains missing and she is presumed dead.

Blood matching that of Cummings' was found on a calendar that Kessler touched at the salon linked her further to the murder, authorities told news outlets. Surveillance footage shows Kessler buying a knife, black garbage bags, gloves and ammonia from a local Walmart.

The verdict was released hours after the case was handed to the jury.

