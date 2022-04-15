PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.

Michael Deyton, 42, of Hanover, was shot during the argument with Nicholas Nazario, 39, also of Hanover, in the 600 block of Linden Avenue between Washington and Maple streets shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 14, according to the police.

Deyton died at Wellspan York Hospital at 6:44 p.m., according to the York County coroner's office.

Nazario is the BMW Car Club of America National Capital Chapter Director of Social Media and Content, according to his LinkedIn.

It is unknown if the argument was specifically over BMW car parts.

Nazario was arrested on Friday and he has been charged with homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, and tampering with evidence, according to his court docket.

Nazario has been held in the Adams County Prison after being denied bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Mark D. Beauchat at 11 a.m. on Apr. 27, according to his court docket.

