An overturned tractor-trailer closed a Route 80 exit ramp in Paterson Tuesday morning.

The driver of the truck carrying mulch escaped uninjured after it overturned on the ramp to Exit 60 northbound around 8:05 a.m., New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The ramp remained closed as of 11:05 a.m. for clean up, Goez said.

