Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

Overnight Paramus House Fire Off Route 17 Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters battle the smoky Paramus blaze.
Firefighters battle the smoky Paramus blaze. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a smoky Paramus house blaze before dawn Thursday.

Fire was reported on the second floor and then the basement of the East Ridgewood Avenue home, at the end of the ramp off northbound Route 17, shortly before 2 a.m.

Flames spread to the cockloft and a floor collapsed as firefighters hit the blaze above and below, responders said.

They had the fire knocked down in under an hour.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

1 East Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.