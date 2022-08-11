Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River.

The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said.

Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River.

Two ambulances and a Valley Health System paramedic unit also responded, although no serious injuries were reported.

The Upper Saddle River Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause, which the department said doesn't appear suspicious.

