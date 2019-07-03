Overnight Arrest Ends 9-Hour Parsippany SWAT Standoff

A Parsippany man was being held in the Morris County Jail on two outstanding warrants following a nine-hour standoff with local police and the area SWAT team, authorities said.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a Smith Road home for a welfare check on Jesus Quintela, 40, around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the request of a family member, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller said.

The family member told officers that Quintela may have a gun -- and that had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest, Miller said.

Arriving officers noticed Quintela was inside his house and made multiple attempts to get him to come to the door, the chief said.

Because of Quintela's "defiant behavior," officers pulled back and established a perimeter before calling the Morris County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team (SERT) at 8:30 p.m., Miller said.

SERT members entered the house around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday and took Quintela into custody, police said.

No weapons were recovered and no injuries were reported.

