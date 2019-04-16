Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Transient Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Norwood Women, Girl Under 13
News

Outerbridge Crossing Rolling Out Cashless Tolls April 24

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Cashless tolls will be introduced on the Outerbridge Crossing later this month.
Cashless tolls will be introduced on the Outerbridge Crossing later this month. Photo Credit: via YouTube

The Outerbridge Crossing connecting Staten Island to Perth Amboy will introduce cashless tolls beginning April 24, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday.

The new tolls will allow those with EZ Pass accounts to pay tolls without stopping their vehicles. Automatic cameras will take photos of license plates for vehicles not registered with EZ Pass and a bill will be sent to the motorist's home.

In 2017, the Bayonne Bridge became the first Port Authority crossing to employ cashless tolls.

“Cashless tolling has become the new national standard for toll collection and customer convenience, and we have worked diligently to transition our crossings to this new system,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “This activation will speed the trip for the traveling public and also will have environmental benefits by eliminating idling vehicles queued up to pay the toll.”

The eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed April 22 and 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to complete the installation of the new tolling system. Drivers traveling east on the Outerbridge during those times will be redirected to the Goethals or Bayonne bridges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.