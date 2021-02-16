Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Out With A Bang: Trump Plaza In Atlantic City To Be Imploded Wednesday

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Trump Plaza awaits implosion.
Trump Plaza awaits implosion. Photo Credit: david.loose.79 Instagram

Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is going out with a bang.

The hotel casino that has loomed over Missouri and Mississippi avenues since 1984 will be imploded on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Boardwalk and areas between Georgia and Arkansas avenues will be closed at 6 a.m. ahead of the 9 a.m. implosion. 

A public viewing area will be at Bader Field, where parking is $10.

The property owned by former President Donald Trump closed when Trump Entertainment Resorts filed for its fifth bankruptcy in 2014. 

Trump later filed a lawsuit requesting his name be removed from the deteriorating building.

Carl Icahn bought the property in 2018 and in 2020 applied to have it demolished, as the former hotel and casino was deemed a public safety hazard due to falling debris.

