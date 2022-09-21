Out-Of-State Teen Jailed In Paramus Child Sex Case Also Recorded Assaults: Prosecutor

An out-of-state man who was charged with sexually assaulting an underage Paramus teen earlier this year is now accused of recording it, authorities said.

Elijah Hutchens, 19, of Huntsville, Alabama has been awaiting trial on several counts of sexual assault, as well as criminal sexual contact, child endangerment through sexual conduct and having an unsecured gun within the under-16-year-old child’s reach.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his detectives added charges of manufacturing and possessing child pornography against Hutchens on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after Paramus police learned that he’d “endangered the welfare of a child by causing a child to engage in a sexual act while recording it.”

Records show that he was also charged with violating a restraining order and criminal trespassing.

Hutchens remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance on the new charges.

