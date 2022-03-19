Out-Of-State Teen Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Paramus Youngster

An out-of-state man sexually assaulted an underage Paramus teen multiple times, authorities charged.

Elijah Hutchens, 18, of Huntsville, Alabama also had an unsecured gun within the victim’s reach, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Paramus police notified detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit of the alleged assault of the under-16 victim last Wednesday, March 16, the prosecutor said.

Hutchens was in custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, although Musella didn’t explain why.

He’s awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, child endangerment and “possessing a firearm that a minor is likely to gain access to,” the prosecutor said.

