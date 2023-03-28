Out-Of-State Driver’s Secret Stash Held Two Kilos Of Coke: Bergen Prosecutor

A “sophisticated, electronically-operated” hidden compartment used by an out-of-state driver stopped by Bergen County detectives held two kilos of cocaine, authorities said.

Narcotic Task Force investigators stopped the unidentified vehicle at an undisclosed location and found the drugs last Thursday, March 23, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They arrested the driver, Gabriel A. Ortiz-Redondo, 29, of Orlando, Florida on first-degree charges of possessing the cocaine with the intent to sell it.

A judge subsequently ordered that Ortiz-Redondo remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action. He was still there on Tuesday.

