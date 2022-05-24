Out-Of-Control School Bus Slams Into Teaneck Storefront, Driver May Have Had Medical Episode

A driver behind the wheel of an out-of-control school bus that slammed into a downtown Teaneck storefront with no children aboard Tuesday afternoon may have had a medical emergency, responders said.

The bus apparently came down Garrison Avenue and kept going through what's ordinarily a busy intersection on Cedar Lane, then barreled across a sidewalk seating area and shattered the front of Carly'z Craze, a clothing and fashion accessories store shortly after 3 p.m.

Members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver from D&M Tours in Paterson to nearby Holy Name Medical Center.

His condition couldn't be immediately determined.

Fortunately, the only other "casualty" was a clothing dummy that got knocked head-first onto the sidewalk.

City officials were checking on the extent of damage to the building.

