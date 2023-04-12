OUT OF CONTROL: North Jersey Wildfire Blazes Across 140 Acres

UPDATE: Authorities confirmed Wednesday night that a brush fire in West Milford that initially appeared contained had grown to 140 acres in size.

Nearly a dozen homes or other structures were threatened by the fire, which ignited off Route 23 near the Charlotteburg Reservoir shortly before 2 p.m.

West Milford Mayor Michele Dale insisted there was no reason for concern.

"The State Forest Fire Service is on site to back burn to contain the fire and prevent further spread, which is why residents are still seeing and smelling smoke," Dale said shortly before 8 p.m.

Northbound Route 23 remained closed between Germantown Road and Union Valley Road. Echo Lake Road was closed between Rt. 23 and Macopin Road, which itself was open to through traffic, the mayor said.

"The only homes currently in a potential risk area are located on Blakely Lane, but a team of engines from West Milford Volunteer fire companies are on site for structural protection," Dale said. "All horses have been evacuated from Echo Lake Stables.

"We advise residents to please keep their windows closed to avoid smoke that may be traveling through the air," the mayor said.

Flames instantly spread over 20 acres at the start of the blaze. New Jersey Forest Fire Service helicopters began scooping and then dropping water on the fire soon after.

Firefighters from various departments on both sides of the state line responded.

JCP&L reported more than 1,000 customers without power.

Wildfires are common this time of year, which has kept firefighters on alert.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry ground comprise the toxic cocktail. All that's needed is one negligent person to toss a cigarette or fail to fully douse a fire pit.

Three wildfires made headlines Tuesday in New Jersey -- the largest in Teaneck.

SEE: Firefighters Keep Large Bergen Brush Blaze From Reaching Homes

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.