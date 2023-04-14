OUT OF CONTROL (AGAIN): North Jersey Wildfire Spreads To 720 Acres, Threatens Homes

UPDATE: North Jersey's largest forest fire in over a decade surged late Thursday, reaching more than 720 acres burned, forcing the evacuation of several homes and other buildings and bearing down on nearly a dozen more perilously in its path.

It was nearing midnight Friday when the New Jersey Forest Fire Service confirmed that efforts to contain the West Milford-area blaze off Route 23 had dropped to 25% containment after another fire ignited on the side of Echo Lake Road that until then had been protected.

The Kanouse Wildfire, as it's called, had been 40% contained earlier in the day.

Soon after dusk fire, it swelled to more than a square mile.

Echo Lake and Macapin roads were closed indefinitely and resources continued to pour in to the area in the form of tankers and firefighters.

A call also went out late Thursday for assistance with the evacuations of area nursing homes.

The unseasonably high temperatures and steep, rocky terrain are making the effort much more difficult than it would be in, say, the Pine Barrens, fire officials say.

Firefighters had to use ATVs where trucks couldn't go and then hand tools to create fire lines before bulldozers could do their part.

While the Forest Fire Service handled most of that task, local firefighters protected area structures.

Officials haven't yet suggested a possible cause and no injuries were reported in what was called the largest fire in North Jersey since 2010.

The fire had swelled to 250 acres before noon on Thursday. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service kept the fire from jumping south of Echo Lake Road with a backfire on the north side.

Things changed only a few hours later when the second fire erupted.

The initial blaze ignited off Route 23 near the Charlotteburg Reservoir Wednesday afternoon. NJ Forest Fire Service helicopters began scooping and then dropping water on the fire soon after and firefighters from various departments on both sides of the state line responded.

Wildfires are common this time of year, which has kept firefighters on alert. Low humidity, strong winds and dry ground comprise the toxic cocktail. All that's needed is one negligent person to toss a cigarette or fail to fully douse a fire pit.

