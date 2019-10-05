Orthodox Jewish Dad From Clifton Accused Of Living Double Life Hosting Wild NYC Sex Parties

A New York City tenant facing a lawsuit from his landlord for throwing wild sex parties happens to be living a double life as an Orthodox Jewish father in Clifton, according to a recent report.

Avraham Adler, whose wife Shana is pregnant with their fourth child, has been charging guests $60 to attend his parties that feature group foreplay, sex swings and spankings, the New York Post reports.

A former student of Yeshiva Gedola in Passaic and Fairleigh Dickinson University, Adler signed a two-year lease on his four-story apartment on East 7th Street in the East Village last April, the news outlet said.

No less than a month later, the "lewd and loud" sex parties began, his landlord said in the lawsuit asking a judge to put the kabosh on the Adler's parties.

Adler apparently claimed to have been a devout Jew, so religious he wouldn't even carry his car keys on the Sabbath, The Post said.

Adler maintained he didn't break any marriage vows to Shana, who apparently went without her wedding ring while speaking to the New York Post last Thursday.

"You couldn’t pay me to wear it,” she said of the ring. "You got any good pawn shops to recommend?"

