Original COVID-19 'Ground Zero' In NJ Approaches Virtual Lockdowns Again

An “alarming” spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases forced all township buildings closed to the public on Tuesday in Teaneck, which had been considered "ground zero" in New Jersey when the virus first exploded 21 months ago.

“This action is just one measure that will be taken to help keep our community, workforce and families safe from the spread of the virus,” Township Manager Dean B. Kazinci said.

Citizens can still conduct business and communicate with township authorities during normal business hours by making an appointment.

Other resources include calls, emails, the township website (teanecknj.gov), Zoom and a municipal drop box. www.teanecknj.gov

The municipal building closures are scheduled to continue through Jan. 17, Kazinci said.

This “allows us to safely get through the holiday season, and the 14-day post-holiday incubation period,” he said.

The facilities will reopen Jan. 18 if data shows a decline in cases to “a safe level” and the township health officer “determines it’s appropriate to do so,” Kacinzi said.

The Teaneck School District “will be issuing a statement on Wednesday regarding school operations,” he noted.

Teaneck was one of the first municipalities rocked by the coronavirus -- and the first in North Jersey to go on virtual lockdown -- in early March 2020. Businesses in town were either closed or the number of patrons served were restricted.

Kacinzi said he was convinced to take similar steps by 98 new COVID cases reported this past weekend in Teaneck, which he called “a number that’s very alarming to me and to our local health officials.”

“Despite very favorable vaccination percentages, Teaneck and the county of Bergen remain at a high-risk level for COVID transmission,” he said.

“I understand the temporary inconvenience this will cause to everyone,” Kazinci said. “However, the safety of our employees, their families, and the residents of Teaneck remains my number one priority.”

The township has “made significant strides in combatting COVID-19 since its inception,” he said, adding that the closures “will help to prevent any further setbacks.”

The Sunshine Garden and after-school program will continue to operate at the Rodda Center until Thursday, Kazinci said. The senior disabled transportation program will continue without disruption, he said.

Kazinci addressed the need for vaccines and booster shots and urged face masks in certain settings.

