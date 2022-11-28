Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD

A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said.

Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting crew bolted from the Route 17 store with $12,000 worth of winter clothing around noon on Thanksgiving Eve, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Fortunately, a Ski Barn employee had recognized the organized "Loyal" crew members from the week before and already called police.

Officer Jason Hrbek arrived first and nabbed T’kai Smokes-Davis, 19, of West Orange after he assaulted a store employee who tried to stop them from taking the Moose Knuckles and Canada Goose clothing, Guidetti said.

A second suspect, Nephihah Hamilton, 20, of Newark ran up Route 17 and was captured on East Glen Avenue by Lt. Brian Linden with help from Ridgewood police, the deputy chief said.

The third suspect, Anthony Thulin, 18, of Flanders bolted down southbound Route 17 before Officer Tom Holden nabbed him near the Panera at the Paramus Design Center, Guidetti said.

All three were taken to headquarters, where Detective Nick Luciano recognized Smokes-Davis from a previous theft of 44 Michael Kors handbags valued at $6,500 from the Off Fifth Avenue Outlet.

Smokes-Davis was charged in connection with that crime, as well as with robbery, shoplifting, conspiracy, resisting arrest, criminal attempt and possession of brass knuckles.

Hamilton and Thulin were both charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, resisting arrest and criminal attempt. Thulin also was charged with giving a false name to police.

Hamilton spent two days in the Bergen County Jail before a Superior Court judge in Hackensack freed him pending future court action.

Both Smokes Davis and Thulin remained held in the county lockup on Monday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.