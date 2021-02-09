Oradell Boy, 11, Critically Injured In Sledding Accident At Park In Paramus

UPDATE: An 11-year-old Oradell boy reportedly was clinging to life after he struck a tree head first while sledding down a hill in Paramus.

The boy was injured near the ice-skating rink at Van Saun Park Monday afternoon, authorities said.

He was taken by Paramus Emergency Medical Services to Hackensack University Medical Center, where a family friend said he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

"He's young, he's healthy," the friend said, "so, God willing, he will come back from this."

NOTE: No further information was available out of respect for the family's privacy. Previous information supplied by authorities indicated that the boy was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

