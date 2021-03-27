Optimum Returns $2,000 Stolen From South Hackensack Customer By Fugitive 'Cable Guy'

UPDATE: A South Hackensack woman who police said had $2,000 stolen from her home by an ex-con working temporarily as a cable TV trainee is getting the cash back, courtesy of Optimum.

"We apologize to our customer and are providing full restitution and credits for this experience," the company said in a statement. "This situation was in clear violation of all company policies and we are taking the appropriate steps to ensure it never happens again.

Gabriel Figueroa, 23, of the Bronx was wanted by authorities in New Jersey and Virginia when he swiped the cash from the victim's home, Police Capt. Robert Chinchar said Friday.

The 61-year-old victim told police that she discovered the money missing after a four-member crew from Optimum completed an installation job at her home, Chinchar said.

One was a technician and the three others -- including Figueroa -- were trainees, the captain said.

Figueroa acted suspiciously while talking about “money problems” he was having, Chinchar said the resident told them.

He left after about a half hour, said he’d “be right back” and never returned, the captain said.

His employers never heard from Figueroa again, a representative of an Optimum subsidiary told detectives.

Records show eight arrests for Figueroa out of New York – seven for larceny and one for weapons possession – as well as an active warrant for an embezzlement charge out of Chesterfield County, Virginia from last October and a New Jersey State Police fugitive warrant.

South Hackensack detectives caught Figueroa and charged him with theft after he confessed, Chinchar said. They sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition on the Virginia fugitive warrant.

