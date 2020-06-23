OPEN: Mexican Restaurant Casa Don Manuel Replaces Wayne's Paris Inn

Mexican eatery Casa Don Manuel has newly opened its doors in the location formerly home to the Paris Inn in Wayne, reports say.

The property was purchased in an auction and transformed into a high-end restaurant, which opened on June 16. With the opening comes about $150,000 worth of interior renovations, NorthJersey.com reports.

The 2.1-acre property’s pink stucco has been replaced with a darker orange shade, and both stories of the interior have been redecorated top to bottom by interior designer and restaurant co-owner Edelweiss Ávalos, who called the endeavor a “huge project.”

As Avalos manages the new eatery, her husband, Jesus Sanchez, continues to manage Hacienda Don Manuel, the Suffern eatery owned by the family.

Meanwhile, Andrea Sánchez, Avalos’ 19-year-old daughter, is helping out at the new eatery during her time off from college this summer.

The Alps Road location started to fill takeout orders on June 13, offering a gourmet menu full of traditional Mexican fare with a modern twist, such as fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, chimichangas, quesadillas and much more.

