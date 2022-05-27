Oopsie, Wrong Bag: Long Island Woman Stopped At JFK Packin' 400 Bullets

Bullets over the Belt Parkway? A Long Island woman said she accidentally grabbed the wrong bag and ended up trying to carry 400 rounds of ammo onto a flight at JFK Airport, authorities said.

The various rounds -- 12-gauge, .308-caliber, .223-caliber and 9mm -- were packed in nine boxes and included ammunition for shotguns and handguns, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped the Hicksville woman and notified Port Authority police, who confiscated the ammunition and gave her a summons.

The unidentified woman reportedly told them she'd mistakenly grabbed her son's bag when she left for the airport.

Farbstein noted, however, that the amount of ammo "carries quite a bit of weight," and that nine boxes "take up a significant amount of space in a carry-on bag."

“This is an excellent opportunity to remind travelers that it is always best to start with a completely empty bag when packing for a flight to ensure that you don’t have any prohibited items inside,” said John Bambury, TSA’s federal security director for John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

“Not only is it important to know that you have not packed anything prohibited or illegal into your luggage," Bambury said. "It is just as important to know which bag is yours to ensure you are familiar with its contents.”

This woman now faces a fine for bringing ammunition to a security checkpoint, Farbstein said.

