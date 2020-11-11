Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Baby Killing: Paterson Man Charged With Murder, Mother Charged With Endangerment
News

Online Fair Lawn Xbox Seller Dragged In Parking Lot, Left Holding Tissue Paper Instead Of Cash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the vehicle or the robbers is asked to call Fair Lawn police Detective Mark Wyka at (201) 794-5410.
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the vehicle or the robbers is asked to call Fair Lawn police Detective Mark Wyka at (201) 794-5410. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Boyd A. Loving

A Fair Lawn man who tried to sell an Xbox online was dragged by two robbers who snatched the system and left him with an envelope full of tissue paper Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim told police he arranged on Facebook Marketplace to meet a buyer for the $530 system in the parking lot of the CVS on Fair Lawn Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

The purported buyer took the Xbox and walked with the victim back to the vehicle he arrived in – a newer-model Navy blue BMW – that had a driver, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Once the victim had the envelope, the driver backed away with the passenger door open, dragging the victim a few feet, Metzler said.

The BMW then fled west on Fair Lawn Avenue, he said.

The victim refused treatment for a leg injury, the sergeant said.

Metzler, meanwhile, asked that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the vehicle or the robbers call Fair Lawn police Detective Mark Wyka at (201) 794-5410.

He also reminded citizens that the department offers a ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ in the lobby of Borough Hall, 8-01 Fair Lawn Avenue, “so that online transactions can be safely conducted for all parties involved.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.