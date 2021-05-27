ONE YEAR LATER: Englewood Man Who Went Missing Still Hasn't Been Found

SEEN HIM? The search continued for a lifelong Englewood resident with dementia who went missing a year ago Thursday.

Ruben Wilson, 69, had wandered off from his home near Cross Street and West Palisade Avenue before.

He's been known, in fact, "to travel significant distances despite his age and other challenges,” Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Wilson has always turned up -- from as close as Teaneck, Hackensack and Tenafly, and as far as Wall Township.

That changed after Wilson went missing on May 27, 2020, just weeks after a previous walkaway.

Englewood police “will continue to work this case until Ruben is located,” Torell said Thursday.

“The men and women of the Englewood Police Department ask that you keep Ruben and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this holiday weekend,” the captain added.

He also asked that anyone who sees, knows where to find or has any information that can be helpful about Wilson call city detectives at (201) 568-4875.

