One Hospitalized After SUV Barrels Into Paramus Home

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus police and Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS were among the responders.
Paramus police and Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS were among the responders. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

An occupant was seriously injured Sunday when an SUV slammed into a Paramus home near the Ridgewood border.

Unconfirmed reports were that another vehicle may have been involved in the afternoon crash with the Honda CR-V just off Route 17.

A Ridgewood EMS ambulance that was first at the scene took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Paramus and Ridgewood police and Ridgewood firefighters also responded.

34 West Linwood Avenue, Paramus

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

