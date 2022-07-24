One Dead, Another Injured In Paterson Shooting

Authorities were searching for a minivan with tinted windows after a man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Paterson.

Responding officers found the victims at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North 6th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint statement.

The younger man, 36, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center a short time later, they said.

A 56-year-old man was reported in stable condition.

Valdes and Baycoar didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Police at the scene said they were looking for a black Honda Odyssey with tinted windows.

