One Caught, Others Sought After Attempted Mahwah Vehicle Theft

One suspect was in custody and two others were being sought following an attempted vehicle theft in Mahwah early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The call came in from the Rio Vista development shortly after dawn.

Police from neighboring towns and members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office quickly joined in searching backyards and the woods between Routes 202 and 287.

Township police also escorted a bus from a nearby school, residents reported.

Northwest Bergen County continues to be plagued by vehicle thefts that often involve groups from Essex and Union counties. They often arrive in a single vehicle, then fan out through neighborhood driveways testing door handles.

If a vehicle is locked, they move on to the next.

Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki asked area residents to contact township police immediately if they saw something or have security camera images that could help.

Mahwah PD: (201) 529-1000

Wysocki, a retired township police officer, also reminded owners to always lock their vehicles and take their keys or fobs no matter where they park or for how long.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.