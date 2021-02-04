Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Old Tappan Man, 23, Struck, Killed By Jeep In Brooklyn

Jerry DeMarco
NYPD
NYPD Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Daniel Craig

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Jeep in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday was identified as a 23-year-old Old Tappan man.

Joseph Fernandez was crossing the Flatbush Avenue extension at Gold Street when he was struck shortly after 6:30 a.m., the NYPD said.

An ambulance took Fernandez to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 67-year-old driver of the 2017 Jeep remained at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed, authorities said.

Fernandez was graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School and attended the University of Rhode Island.

