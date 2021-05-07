Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Police, Firefighters Rescue Trapped Residents, One Handicapped, In Paterson Blaze
News

Old Tappan Boy, 2, Dies From Drowning

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
HUMC
HUMC Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A 2-year-old Old Tappan boy who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool died despite furious efforts to save his life, authorities said Friday.

"They worked on him in the ER for 20 minutes before pronouncing him" at Hackensack University Medical Center, a responder said.

Responding police officers conducted CPR and got a pulse after the Deer Trail boy was pulled from the pool around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he'd been in the water.

EMS workers took over and continued CPR after AirMed One touched down at nearby Stone Point Park around 7 p.m. 

The chopper reached HUMC's main campus in Hackensack around 7:15 p.m.

Paramedics brought the parents there by ambulance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.