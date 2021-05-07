Old Tappan Boy, 2, Dies From Drowning

UPDATE: A 2-year-old Old Tappan boy who was pulled from a backyard swimming pool died despite furious efforts to save his life, authorities said Friday.

"They worked on him in the ER for 20 minutes before pronouncing him" at Hackensack University Medical Center, a responder said.

Responding police officers conducted CPR and got a pulse after the Deer Trail boy was pulled from the pool around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he'd been in the water.

EMS workers took over and continued CPR after AirMed One touched down at nearby Stone Point Park around 7 p.m.

The chopper reached HUMC's main campus in Hackensack around 7:15 p.m.

Paramedics brought the parents there by ambulance.

