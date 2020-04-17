Officials: Nearly 40 Percent Of NJ's Coronavirus Deaths In Nursing Homes

Nearly two of every five coronavirus deaths in New Jersey have been in the state's long-term care facilities, authorities said.

Of the total 3,840 Garden State residents killed by COVID-19, 1,530 -- almost 40 percent -- have died in long-term care facilities in New Jersey, officials said on Friday afternoon. A total of 868 LTC patient deaths were in four counties: Bergen, Essex, Middlesex and Morris. (See county details of COVID-19 nursing home patients at bottom.)

More than 300 New Jersey residents died of COVID-19 since Thursday, but social distancing continues to save many more lives. There's only one way to beat coronavirus -- and that's staying home, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"Defeating this virus" is what Murphy said was his top priority. "We need to have confidence that we're breaking the back of the virus."

New Jersey has 3,250 more positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 78,467. That number includes 8,011 hospitalized patients with 1,594 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 781 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, Murphy said.

"This is within our control," Murphy said on Friday. "It's up to us. Please do not let your guard down."

As of Friday, 33 residents had died of coronavirus at a nursing home in Park Ridge. The virus also has been ravaging the state's three veterans homes. The one in Paramus was hit the hardest, having lost more than two dozen residents as of last week.

The 323 new coronavirus deaths since Thursday brings the state total killed by the virus to 3,840.

Among the latest COVID-19 victims whom Murphy mentioned during the daily briefing was Robert Weber, a member of the Middletown First Aid and Rescue Squad , as reported here.

NURSING HOME CASES:

State officials released coronavirus details Friday on the state's 384 longterm care (LTC) facilities. A total of 9,094 cases, including 1,530 deaths, were reported in those facilities.

Here’s the breakdown by county:

Atlantic: 8 facilities reporting 53 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

Bergen: 51 facilities reporting 1,831 cases and 352 deaths

Burlington: 15 facilities reporting 310 cases and 32 deaths

Camden: 14 facilities reporting 281 cases and 48 deaths

Cape May: 4 facilities reporting 30 cases and 2 deaths

Cumberland: 2 facilities reporting 3 cases and 0 deaths

Essex: 38 facilities reporting 969 cases and 204 deaths

Gloucester: 7 facilities reporting 47 cases and 8 deaths

Hudson: 12 facilities reporting 361 cases and 57 deaths

Hunterdon: 4 facilities reporting 143 cases and 20 deaths

Mercer: 19 facilities reporting 344 cases and 38 deaths

Middlesex: 35 facilities reporting 832 cases and 162 deaths

Monmouth: 40 facilities reporting 782 cases and 114 deaths

Morris: 32 facilities reporting 829 cases and 150 deaths

Ocean: 32 facilities reporting 543 cases and 43 deaths

Passaic: 18 facilities reporting 460 cases and 76 deaths

Salem: 2 facilities reporting 18 cases and 1 death

Somerset: 24 facilities reporting 456 cases and 58 deaths

Sussex: 5 facilities reporting 161 cases and 45 deaths

Union: 26 facilities reporting 472 cases and 91 deaths

Warren: 6 facilities reporting 169 cases and 23 deaths

