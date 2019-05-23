Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Officials Closer To Deciding On New Port Authority Bus Terminal: Report

Paul Milo
Port Authority Bus Terminal
Port Authority Bus Terminal Photo Credit: panynj.gov

Officials in New York and New Jersey have narrowed down options for a new Port Authority Bus Terminal to three different plans, Politco reported Thursday.

The magazine obtained a copy of a planning document prepared by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey outlining the options to revamp or replace what the agency says is the busiest bus terminal in the world. Thousands of people daily commute by bus into the terminal from New Jersey, where 12 percent of Manhattan’s workforce lives.

In one scenario, the facility would be rebuilt as buses continue to use it. Under another plan, a new terminal would be built at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Under a third scenario, the Javits site would be used for longer-haul intercity traffic while reserving the existing station for buses to and from New Jersey,  home to the largest group of travelers by far using the current terminal.

This third option is expected to free up enough capacity at the current Port Authority building to accommodate traffic from New Jersey.

A new facility is expected to be in place by 2030, according to the Port Authority planning document.

