Officials: Bergen County's 2 Coronavirus Patients Went To Same Care Center, 3rd Being Tested

Both Bergen County residents with presumed cases of coronavirus visited the same commercial health care facility before they were admitted to the hospital for treatment and testing of coronavirus, county officials said Friday.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco did not disclose the name of the Bergen County facility that the Englewood woman and Fort Lee man went to, but said the names of the other individuals at the facility at that time have been given to state health officials.

A third elderly patient experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms has also been tested by an unnamed hospital in Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

Tedesco did not know if those individuals had been contacted, he said at a press conference.

"The state health department will decide what to do with those folks," he said.

Several county and health officials during the press conference stress that the risk to residents remains low.

"We urge Bergen County residents that best way to protect yourself is to follow common hygiene practices," Tedesco said, "valid for cold flu and COVID-19."

Bergen County's 911 call centers are screening calls to help protect responders from exposure to the coronavirus, authorities said.

Tedesco also asked during a news conference Friday in Hackensack that anyone who believes they might be infected call hospitals first before going and not just walk in.

"If they walk in," said Tedesco, " then people who may not be there for that type of an illness can be subjected to becoming contagious."

Tedesco also said that 911 dispatchers have begun screening calls for emergency responders.

"If the person calls and says 'I’m feeling ill, I’m coughing, I have a fever,' they’re to ask a series of protocol questions so that when EMS or police are dispatched they can know if they’re going to a call with a different level of personal protection."

That level of protection would be the same as a healthcare worker requiring gowns, gloves and face shield, Tedesco said.

A Bergen County COVID-19 hotline has been established. Residents who think they may be contagious or have questions about the virus can call 201-225-7000.

New Bridge Medical Center on Monday will be rolling out a Telehealth service for anyone at home feeling ill, and all New Bridge ambulances will soon be equipped with Telehealth capabilities.

" A lot of people are just worried and asking questions," a representative from the hospital said.

County-owned buses and vans will be wiped down at the end of every day so that passengers can feel safe while they ride, Tedesco said.

"We’re trying to give people information -- facts -- to prevent fear and people from doing things they don’t have to do -- like hoarding water and many other things," Tedesco said.

"As long as we are in the forefront... 'it's our duty to provide information to all of you to help get information out.

"[COVID-19] is still very low risk to the one million people who live here. "As things develop, we’ll give you all the information we can to make sure everyone feels... as safe and secure as they can be."

