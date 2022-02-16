Officer-Involved Shooting At Apartment Complex Near Princeton Undergoes State Review

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers at a Plainsboro housing complex, state authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Ravens Crest Drive at the Crest at Princeton Meadows Apartment Complex off Plainsboro Road between Routes 1 and 130 during what witnesses said began as the serving of an eviction notice around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

"Law enforcement officers, including members of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, were outside a residence when they encountered the decedent," Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. "During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man."

A knife was recovered near the man, whose identity was temporarily being withheld, the attorney general said.

"Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the individual, who was transported to Princeton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:10 p.m.," Platkin said.

No one else was injured, he said.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin's office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, he said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas.

Once the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury.

The grand jury reviews a host of evidence -- including witness interviews, body and dashcam video, and forensic and autopsy results -- to determine whether or not there was cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

