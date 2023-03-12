Officer Facing Long Recovery, Suspect In South Jersey Police Shooting ID'd

UPDATE: Authorities identified a civilian killed during a struggle in which a South Jersey police officer was shot as a 24-year-old local resident.

Ring video from the Gloucester County neighborhood reportedly captured a significant portion of the incident.

Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, first ran and then struggled with Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler after being approached on dead-ended Delsea Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

"Both individuals were shot in the area of Doman Avenue," Platkin said on Sunday.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:01 p.m., the attorney general said.

Meanwhile, three officers applied a tourniquet to Shisler's leg and rushed him to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, where Platkin said he was in stable condition.

He has a "long recovery" ahead of him after sustaining "critical life-threatening" injuries, the NJSPBA tweeted.

The wife of a fellow officer launched a GoFundMe campaign for Shisler and his family that has been doing well through the weekend.

"Officer Shisler, the officers by his side, and all medical personnel acted with incredible strength, urgency and compassion for him during this intense situation," wrote Nichole Rodgers of the Deptford Police Family Group.

SEE: Help support Officer Bobby Shisler

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, the attorney general has said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, he said.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” the attorney general said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether it was a clean shoot or a criminal investigation is warranted.

“An officer may use deadly force in New Jersey when the officer reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” Platkin has noted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.