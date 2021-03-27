Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
OFF THE MARKET: Teresa & Joe Giudice's North Jersey Mansion May Finally Have A Buyer

Cecilia Levine
Email me
The house where Teresa Giudice raised her kids with ex-husband Joe is apparently under contract. Photo Credit: Teresa Giudice Instagram (inset)/LuxQue-Michelle Pais Group
The foyer boasts a sweeping, Cinderella staircase Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
6 Indian Lane, formerly home to Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey." Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
The gourmet kitchen features a large granite island, high-end appliances and a wine cellar via a butler's pantry, Pais said. Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
TV and cozy living room Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group
King-sized master bedroom with oversized windows, fire place, walk-in closets, ensuite bath with Jacuzzi and onyx tiles. Photo Credit: LuxQue/Michelle Pais Group

Joe and Teresa Giudice's North Jersey mansion may finally have a buyer after months on the market.

An offer was made Monday for the 10,000-square-foot home in the Towaco section of Montville, which is under contract, the New York Post reports.

Joe and Teresa, who recently finalized their divorce, purchased the Indian Lane home in 2002 for $530,000.

The couple raised their children in the home until they were convicted and jailed in 2014 for bankruptcy fraud and other related charges.

The home was originally listed at $2.5 million, but he price was slashed last January to just under $2.25 million, records show.

According to listing agent and top NJ real estate executive Michelle Pais, the 6-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home features an entrance foyer with a high ceiling and black marble flooring, Cinderella staircase, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and master suite with walk-in closets.

The home also has an attached three-car garage, detached two-car garage and outdoor heated pool. Altogether, the residence spans nearly four acres, Pais said.

