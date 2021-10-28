Off-Duty Passaic Police Officer Says He Was Shot At In Clifton

An off-duty City of Passaic police officer reported being shot at in Clifton on the way home from work earlier this week, authorities from both cities confirmed.

The officer told Clifton police that a Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage was following him when someone in it opened fire at Main and Clifton avenues near the Walgreens around 11 p.m. Monday, they said.

The officer wasn't injured but went to St. Joseph's Regional Hospital in Paterson for an evaluation, they added.

Clifton police were investigating. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Neither local police department would comment at this time.

