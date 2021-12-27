Off-Duty Officer Shot In West Orange

An off-duty police officer was reportedly hospitalized after being shot in West Orange Monday, authorities confirmed

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the officer was interrupting a robbery at the Krauser's on South Valley Road when he was shot around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said only that the officer was investigating, but no further details were confirmed or released.

A suspect vehicle was allegedly stopped at South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street with one male in custody, and a black female at large.

The officer was grazed, the spokesperson said.

