Off-Duty NYC Hospital Police Officer Shot In Hawthorne

An off-duty New York City hospital police officer was shot in Hawthorne early Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his leg shortly before 6:30 a.m. March 2, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said in a brief joint release.

The officer was wounded in the area of Brownstone Terrace, they said, without being more specific.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray sedan speed away from the scene.

Valdes and Knepper didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

The New York City Health and Hospitals Police (NYHP) provide on-site security services at the 18 New York City hospitals and clinics operated by the city Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC).

They’re prohibited from using or carrying a firearm but do have an expandable baton, handcuffs, a flashlight, a radio that is directly linked to other officers, and a bulletproof vest.

