Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash

An off-duty North Bergen police officer was killed in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue early Saturday.

Officer Julio Luis Noriega was unconscious when rescuers pulled him from his burning Honda near 41st Street around 7 a.m., authorities confirmed.

Noriega, who joined the township department two years ago, was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center a short time later, township police said. He'd apparently been headed to work, responders said.

The driver of the garbage truck was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Officer Julio Luis Noriega #170 who succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning as a result of a serious motor vehicle accident," his department posted on Facebook. "Please pray for Julio’s family and his dear friends during this difficult time," it said.

