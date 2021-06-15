Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergenfield PD: Englewood Burglar Cold-Cocks Victim, Fights Police
News

Off-Duty Cliffside Park Officer Injured In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
An investigation was continuing.
An investigation was continuing. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

An off-duty Cliffside Park police officer was injured when a driver suddenly pulled in front of his motorcycle Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 30-year-old officer was headed south in the 400 block of Gorge Road near Park Avenue when a local resident who was headed north turned into his driveway in front of him, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The six-year veteran's Harley struck the rear passenger side of the 60-something driver's Honda Civic, Capano said.

The officer was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with neck and back pain, along with several scrapes and bruises, the deputy chief said.

Summonses and/or charges were pending the results of an investigation, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.